At 93, George still has a zest for life and loves bridge

IF GEORGE Gaal likes bridge, it must be good.
Mr Gaal is living an amazing life.
At the age of 93, he is the oldest member of the Bathurst Bridge Club and still has a zest for life.
He was the treasurer of the club for 16 years until 2023, when the rules said he couldn't stand again but he remains on the committee.
He plays bridge at least three times a week and is one of the club's characters.
Born in Hungary in 1930, Mr Gaal arrived at the Bathurst Migrant Camp on January 1, 1950.
Initially he worked as a labourer in a wood yard, then on the Menindee to Broken Hill water pipeline preparing employees' wages.
He joined the police force in 1956 and became the detective sergeant in charge of the Bathurst district.
His career then moved into insurance.
Mr Gaal likes Bathurst for its country lifestyle, its proximity to Sydney and because it's similar to the town in Hungary from which he came.
He has been in Rotary, is a Living Legend, holds a Police Good Conduct Medal and won a Paul Harris Felloship.
Mr Gaal has been playing bridge for almost 30 years and he calls it a "wonderful pastime" that keeps a person's mind young.
His advice to anyone considering learning bridge?
"Come along and have a go," he said.
"I guarantee you'll love bridge. Prove me wrong."
The Bridge Club in Bathurst has a free new players course starting on Tuesday, March 5, at the club's headquarters on 47 Mitre Street. Contact Barb on 0428 119 633 or Bill on 0402 823 153.
