Celebrate Fiona Hallinan's story in greyhound racing

It's one of those "don't tell mum and she won't know" sort of things. But Fiona Hallinan just needs to take a peek out the window to find the truth.
Out that window peering on to their property at Clergate, near Orange, Fiona can see dogs. Lots of dogs.
"Well, they like to tell me there's about 250, but I know there's more. It's like: 'don't tell mum'," Fiona explained.
"We've just got a very big family. That's what I always say to everyone, it's like having hundreds of kids. They are all part of the family, every single one of them."
It would be remiss on a day such as today when we celebrate International Women's Day that the contribution of Fiona Hallinan to the greyhound industry is not recognised.
The Hallinan name is synonymous with greyhound racing. Fiona and her husband Martin have been involved in the sport for several decades as owners, breeders, rearers and trainers, and left an indelible mark on the industry.
Together they have won so many of the industry's great races from cups to derbies, futurities, the prized victory in the 2019 Golden Easter Egg with Zipping Bailey, and more recently Zipping Orlando's win in the $500,000 Ladbrokes 715 at Ladbrokes Gardens in Newcastle.
Scan the race fields or results and every time you see the prefix Zipping - and there will be literally hundreds - the greyhound would have at one time or another been seen out that Hallinan window.
"People ask what's the best race we have won or the biggest thrill, but to me the best part of being involved in greyhounds is just looking after them... being with them," she explained.
"It's just hilarious sitting here looking at the window watching them play when they're younger, and they are just like humans because they go through the stages just the way we do it.
"They're out running as pups and then you can tell when they're 'teenagers' because they're running around and doing different things. And then it's like they've grown up and they just come into the shed because 'this is what we do'. They sort of just get on with it. That whole process is just great to see, and then they get to the track and go around."
Unlike many who are born into the industry, it wasn't the case for Fiona. She used to show horses and was a part of that circuit. She also used to walk the local dogs.
"When I was a kid I would go and round up all the local neighbourhood dogs and take them for walks. I just loved animals, really," she explained.
"I had had nothing to do with greyhounds before I met Martin in 1987, but we've been together ever since then, and built up to what we have got now.
As a kid I would go and round up all the local neighbourhood dogs and take them for walks- Fiona Hallinan
"I was always just drawn to rural life and I think just coming into the greyhounds, for me it was just a matter that I just love looking after them and watching them grow and play, and then they go off to the races, and eventually become pets. It's the whole cycle."
Fiona and Martin's children Damian and Cameron are both now involved in the industry. They were never pressured to step in, and Damian first "went away and did some other stuff" before coming back to the sport.
"The fact that they're here now, that's why we're as big as what we are, otherwise there's no way Martin and I would have done it ourselves," Fiona said.
"We've always had some employees who help us and who have been with us for years and years and years, but it is great that Damian - and his wife Jamie - and Cameron are now right into it.
"And our granddaughter Amelia, she's here on weekends and after school helping out, and she loves it, and so does our grandson Riley. Whether they are the next generation here, who knows?
"Seeing a lot of younger people getting involved in the industry is really great, and I think there are also more women now than there were when I first became involved."
And while the feature races are important and memorable, so too are other milestones, like last month when after 17 months sidelined with injury, Zipping Conway returned and won first-up at Richmond.
"Watching Conway at Richmond was great. I was shouting 'go old boy, go, go'. The racing at the elite level is excellent but it's also those little, little milestones, that a dog does themselves, that are so good. And yes, I was like a proud mother."
This article was produced as part of an ACM partnership with Greyhound Racing NSW.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.