Crowds were massive at Bathurst Long Track. Is there anyone you recognise?

IT WAS described as one of the best events in the history of the Bathurst Long Track Masters, and judging from the amount of spectators, it's quite possible that it was also the biggest.
On Saturday, March 2, The Bathurst Showground hosted the famous motorcycling event, which saw more than 200 riders take to the temporary track and show the crowds what they're made of.
There were several categories of events throughout the day, including 250cc, 450cc and 500cc events, as well as Pro Women's, Dirt Track Sidecars, Hooligans, junior events for younger riders and many more.
And, while a majority of these categories were dominated by out-of-towners, one Bathurst rider managed to take out the top spot.
Competing in the Pro 250s, Jett Carter took home first place, finishing ahead of Blayney's James Sawdy.
With approximately 30 riders from the Bathurst area, the local event was clearly a hit, with friends and family there to support their loved ones, and travellers tagging along to get a taste of the action.
A Western Advocate representative attended the event and snapped some pictures of the sensational spectators. Is there anybody you recognise from the above gallery?
