Improvements on the way for two Bathurst sporting clubs thanks to funding

PROVIDING members and the wider community with a physical and social outlet is important to all Bathurst sporting clubs, two of which are now able to improve their services.
New equipment for the courts, including upgrading the nets, is what Eglinton Tennis Club will be able to provide members after receiving funding from council.
Meanwhile, the Bathurst Athletics committee are thrilled to have purchased an equipment trailer with their funding, which will make life for volunteers a lot easier, and will allow the club to promote itself and sponsors through trailer signage.
Encouraging everyone to enjoy some time on the courts, whether professionally or for a bit of fun, is what the Eglinton Tennis Club is all about.
Vice president Jason Molketin said one of the club's main values is inclusivity, so being able to upgrade or buy new equipment to provide for more people is something the team is excited about.
"We do rely heavily on the support of people like council and other forms of external funding," Mr Molketin said.
"We're very grateful, we'll be using it to provide equipment for the courts to improve the experience for everyone, so we're very grateful."
The Eglinton Tennis Club has six courts available for competitions and social games throughout the year.
Mr Molketin said the club offers coaching for children and adults wanting to improve their tennis skills, but those just wanting to have a hit can book a court online via the Tennis NSW website.
Unlike a lot of sporting clubs in the city, Bathurst Athletics doesn't have a place to call home.
After being moved from the sports ground to Morse Park, the club has had to travel back and forth, carting the equipment from one location to the other.
So being able to purchase an equipment trailer, thanks to the funding received from council, is something the club is very grateful for.
And to make the most out of the purchase, Bathurst Athletics committee member and equipment officer Kelsey Borgstahl said the plan is to add signage to the trailer to promote the club and its sponsors.
"We've been trying to do a fair bit over the last year to really try and advance the exposure of athletics in the town, because we don't have a home as such," he said.
"This grant has gone towards a club trailer which we got it in time for regionals, and we got it with that in mind, to have a club trailer that's marked with sponsorship as well, that we can take to regional events and zone events."
Both clubs received funding through the Sporting Association Grants program, which helps local sporting organisations undertake any works needed or upgrade equipment for the advancement of sport in the Bathurst region.
Bathurst mayor Jess Jennings said council is proud to be able to support the local sporting clubs, all of which help make Bathurst the city that it is, and help sport in the region grow.
This is especially important given most of the clubs are largely reliant on volunteers and community support.
"Council and I personally recognise how much volunteering goes into making these sports facilities available, to not just the members but the broader public as well," Cr Jennings said.
