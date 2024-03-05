'We're in a very good spot': New life for industrial site on southern edge of city

AN old car wrecking facility in Bathurst's south has officially opened as the latest site for metal recycler Sims Metal after the company bought the location late last year.
In hosting the official opening in Kirkcaldy Street, off the Vale Road, Sims Metal operations manager Tim Booth said the new operation had all "come together pretty quickly", though there was some work to be completed.
"We've still got a few things to go, but we're in a very good spot and we're ready to take that scrap metal," he said.
Sims Metal non-ferrous trading manager Tim Carter said the company has sites stretching from Coffs Harbour to Albury in NSW, but had previously yet to reach any further west than St Marys on the edge of Sydney.
"We've expanded throughout south-western Sydney in the past while, but we have known for a while, [because] we've been talking to the community, that they've wanted us to have a site in the area," he said of Bathurst.
"We can service it via truck, but you can only put large bulky items on the truck, so having a site in the area means that we can service all the local community around here.
"We've had a longstanding relationship with [waste recycling group] NetWaste as well.
"So it just further supports that relationship to have a site in the area."
Mr Carter said five to six people will be working at the Bathurst site and the aim is to use local trades where possible.
"We're a metal recycler," he said of Sims. "We'll take anything from one kilo to one tonne in here.
"You could bring in an old car battery, you could bring in an old fence, and we'll take it off you.
"And if there is a value in it, we'll pay you a rebate as well.
"So we're essentially a tip where your material is of worth."
Mayor Jess Jennings, who spoke at the opening, said there wouldn't be a "mayor in the country that does not like welcoming a new business to town, that's for sure".
"And our council is really grateful that you actually decided to set up here and make a mark - and not just a small operation, but one that comes from a family business of approximately 100 years, which is extraordinary," he said.
"We wish you all the very, very best and a long future here."
Cr Jennings made mention of the longstanding but stalled plans for a technology park to be built at Mount Panorama as part of the proposed second circuit.
The new Albanese federal government last year withdrew $12.5 million in previously committed commonwealth grants for the second circuit, saying the project would not be completed in the specified timeframe and council would not be able to repurpose the money because it wouldn't align with the intent of the original grant funding.
"Around the foot of Mount Panorama, around the base there, where's there some vacant land between Conrod Straight and College Road, a lot of that area there has actually been slated, in a semi-formal sense, for a technology park of some description, and I think it probably could and should be related to motorsport - and motorsport manufacturing in particular," Cr Jennings told those at the Sims Metal opening.
"So I'm going to be knocking on the doors of the state and federal governments as best I possibly can to enhance industries like this and businesses like this so we have more of it, more often, and actually establish a motorsport manufacturing enterprise here in Bathurst.
"And why wouldn't you? When you've got Mount Panorama-Wahluu right here in the centre of the Central West?"
Mr Booth said Sims Metal was in Bathurst to "become part of a local circular economy and assist in reducing material going to landfill".
"To achieve this, this site has been fitted with industry best-practice equipment and infrastructure and will be operated and managed using our well-established and proven business style."
The official opening featured a smoking ceremony and presentation by Uncle Ralph Naden from Gilgandra.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.