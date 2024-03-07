Photos of record revellers spinning turntables to find their vinyl fantasy

WE'RE IN the middle of a record resurgence, and plenty of people are after their fix of the crisp and quality sounds of vinyl discs.
So, when Reckless Brewing Co. hosted the annual Bathurst Record Fair, it's no wonder that thousands of people made their way through the doors, and thousands of records make their way out of the building.
On Saturday, March 2, there were old classics up for sale, as well as some rarer records, with price tags of up to hundreds, if not thousands of dollars.
But that didn't stop anyone from digging through the treasure troves of musical gems untold.
To add to the vinyl vibes and appreciation for quality sounds, Bathurst local musician Cameron Love was there to perform for the masses on the day.
A Western Advocate representative attended the Record Fair, and snapped some photos of those who were revved up about the records on rotation.
Is there anybody you can recognise in the above gallery?
