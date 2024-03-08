Pictures of people looking pear-fect for a day out at the Riverside Markets

THERE may have been a sprinkle of rain and a cacophony of sounds from the Long Track Masters at the Bathurst Showground, but that didn't stop people from heading out to the nearby Riverside Markets.
The markets, which are hosted by the Lions Club of Mount Panorama, are run on the first Saturday of each month, and for the month of March, this fell on Saturday 2nd.
This was only the second time the Riverside Markets have been held this year, however, as the January markets were skipped due to it being a very busy time of year.
A range of stalls were set up on the day, with pots and plants, crocheted creations and calming candles all up for grabs, as well as clothing, crafts and gift ideas.
There was also ample fresh produce up for grabs, as well as tasty treats, and plenty to eat from any food stalls.
A Western Advocate representative attended the event. Is there anybody you can recognise from the above gallery?
