Western Advocate
Western Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News
Photos

Pictures of people looking pear-fect for a day out at the Riverside Markets

Alise McIntosh
By Alise McIntosh
March 8 2024 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

THERE may have been a sprinkle of rain and a cacophony of sounds from the Long Track Masters at the Bathurst Showground, but that didn't stop people from heading out to the nearby Riverside Markets.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alise McIntosh

Alise McIntosh

Journalist

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.