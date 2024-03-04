Police urging for any information in search for missing Bathurst man

LAST SEEN at his home address in Bathurst on Monday, March 4, 2024, the Chifley Police District is searching for any assistance from the public to find missing man Alexander Davey.
The Bathurst police posted to social media in the afternoon hours of March 4, asking the public for any information in regards to the whereabouts of the missing Bathurst man.
Alexander Davey, aged 35, is of a medium build, with dark hair and facial hair.
It is unknown what clothing Alexander Davey was wearing at the time of his disappearance, though it is believed that he could possibly be driving a White Ford Ranger Utility, registered YIQ32V.
The NSW Police and the family of Mr Davey hold serious concerns for his welfare, and his disappearance has been said to be very out of character.
Police urge anybody with any information regarding his whereabouts to contact Bathurst Police Station on 63328699 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Or alternatively, people are urged to call 000.
