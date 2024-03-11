Can we expect a new NRL attendance to be set at Carrington Park next month?

THE highest attendance for a rugby league match in Bathurst was set in 2022, but could that record be broken in 2024?
Well there's a big chance that could happen, with more than 4000 tickets already sold for next month's NRL match between three-time reigning premiers Penrith Panthers and Wests Tigers at Carrington Park.
Those numbers are tracking around the same as this time last year, for a match that featured the same two teams, and ultimately brought 11,055 through the gates for a match played in heavy rain.
That crowd figure almost broke the official record for a sports match at Carrington Park of 11,253 (the overall attendance was 19,149 for Elton John's concert in 2020) when Penrith played the Knights in 2022.
For this year's match on April 20, all grandstand tickets were sold out with 48 hours of going on sale and only a handful of corporate tickets remain available.
According to Bathurst Regional Council events manager Hannah Welch, 79 per cent of last year's crowd came from outside the Bathurst region.
"Over the 2023 NRL event weekend, an estimated increase of $2.3 million was spent in Bathurst, when compared to a weekend where no significant events took place," she said.
"That's an increase of 57 per cent."
Outside of the Bathurst postcode, the next best-selling areas were Orange and Penrith.
FIELD preparations at Carrington Park started in October last year, at the end of the winter sports season.
The field's winter grass cover was sprayed out, allowing the summer couch grass to re-establish back over the whole field.
There's also a number of other works that include fertilisation, pest control and scarification, which all required sufficient time during summer to allow the grass to grow back in a healthy condition.
Around the end of February and start of March, the couch surface has usually reached a good enough level for re-establishment, so it can be used for the Bathurst Rugby League Knockout.
But after the knockout, Carrington Park will undergo its annual rye grass cover establishment, as part of the preparation works for the next winter season, which generally takes four to five weeks.
The playing surface is generally ready for use at the time of the NRL event each year but is generally closed for approximately three to four weeks prior to the match to allow the installation of temporary grandstands and other required structures.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.