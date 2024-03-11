Western Advocate
Western Advocate's complete view of property
Home/Multimedia/Footy Mulitmedia

Can we expect a new NRL attendance to be set at Carrington Park next month?

Bradley Jurd
By Bradley Jurd
March 11 2024 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

THE highest attendance for a rugby league match in Bathurst was set in 2022, but could that record be broken in 2024?

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bradley Jurd

Bradley Jurd

Journalist at Western Advocate, Bathurst

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.