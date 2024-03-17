Desperate dash from 'pretty bad' situation puts driver in the hot seat

A DESPERATE bid to flee a "pretty bad" situation has resulted in a criminal conviction for one 38-year-old man.
Jason Harold Patrick Cosgrove of McKibbin Place, Windradyne faced Bathurst Local Court on February 28, 2024 to plead guilty to using an unregistered car.
Court documents state police were driving towards O'Connell when they began to trail behind a white Toyota Hilux about 1.40pm on August 4, 2023.
Because the vehicle - driven by Cosgrove - was travelling about 20 kilometres below the signposted 100km/h speed limit, police checked the registration.
They then found it had expired two days ago.
The court heard Cosgrove was stopped by police, and during conversation, he admitted to knowing the vehicle was unregistered.
He said he didn't have enough money to pay for the renewal.
A self-represented Cosgrove told the court he was in a "pretty bad" situation at the time and, knowing the vehicle was in "good condition", he drove.
"I didn't want to stay [where I was], I had to make a choice," Cosgrove said.
"Well, it wasn't a good choice," Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis said.
Cosgrove was convicted of the offence without further penalty.
