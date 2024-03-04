We'll never get perfection, but solar farms are a step in the right direction | Letter

RE: What about metals, minerals, steel and plastic? (letter, February 26).
John Colebatch raises concerns about the amount of new resources required for the transition to renewable energy (wind, solar and batteries).
Both coal and renewable power systems require steel, aluminium, copper and concrete.
Coal also requires large quantities of coal and water.
Renewables require extra minerals such as silicon, lithium, cobalt and nickel.
Of course, the major difference is that once up and running, solar energy creates 45-54 grams of CO2/kWh compared to coal, which produces 975-1050 grams of CO2/kWh of energy produced.
Coal produces 20 times more CO2 emissions per unit of power generated than solar panels.
Coal-fired power stations are coming to the end of their working and certainly their economic life, so they need replacing.
However we generate power, there will be side-effects and waste.
We should aim to do things in a smarter and better way than the past. We'll never get perfection, but we need to be better than before.
Reducing CO2 emissions has to be a major improvement.
I would much prefer to see fields of solar panels than have society suffer more catastrophic bushfires and floods.
