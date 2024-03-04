I've asked about insurance and the answers were alarming | Letter

I RECENTLY spoke with an insurance broker who has prepared reports into the insurance ramifications for renewable energy farms.
The conversation was depressing.
The broker told me that, should wind towers be erected in pine forests around Oberon, insurance for everyone in the 2787 area and beyond could increase significantly.
Neighbours of the wind towers could face premium increases of between 250 per cent and 700pc.
Since the 2019 fires, there is already a spotlight on the Oberon district and there would be insurers who will simply say they cannot insure in this region.
Wind turbines are classified as "extreme risk" in the insurance industry.
Pine plantations are already seen as a huge fire hazard, so adding wind towers, which sometimes catch alight, would push neighbouring properties into the 10/10 risk factor category.
If you accidentally cause a fire that goes into pine forests hosting wind turbines, the company would claim for both loss of infrastructure and loss of income so your standard Public Risk policy might not cover the total claim.
On the other hand, anyone seeking to claim for damage to their property from fire caused by or spread by wind towers could find it extremely difficult to have their claims fairly settled, especially as the vast majority of these companies are overseas entities.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.