This highway problem needs to be fixed properly | Letter

The only long-term solution to the carnage imposed on those living west of the Mountains forced to negotiate Mount Victoria is a road tunnel.
However, city-centric governments can only find the money for road tunnels in Sydney and the rebuilding of sports stadiums.
The Saint Gotthard road tunnel in Europe, for instance, has solved all the problems associated with above-ground road construction in mountainous areas.
With the increasing number of total road closures on the major arteries of communication to some 30 per cent of the state, when will the penny drop that this problem needs to be fixed properly?
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.