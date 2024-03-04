From hesitation to dominance: Hutton strikes gold, Gallagher follows suit

CRAIG Hutton needed a bit of encouragement to get back to track cycling but once the Bathurst rider was on the boards he raced liked a seasoned professional.
Hutton claimed a pair of gold medals from the recent AusCycling NSW Masters Track Championships, taking top step on the podium for the scratch and points races.
Despite having not raced at a Sydney track event for more than a decade Hutton was up for the challenge.
Bathurst clubmate Toireasa Gallagher, who had encouraged Hutton to give the championships a shot, also came away with four medals herself.
Gallagher won silver in the individual pursuit, scratch and points races and then won gold in the all-ages team pursuit with Simone Grounds, Erica Lunney and Lauralea Moss.
Hutton was incredibly thankful to have made the trip east.
"I haven't been on the boards for 10 years. Toireasa kept telling me to get on there and have a crack at it, and she managed to persuade me over the last couple of weeks," he said.
"I just went there to have a bit of fun. I was more just nervous about having to ride at the velodrome again after so many years away from it.
"Once the racing started everything clicked back into gear and the muscle memory came to me. The racing just came naturally again. I wasn't expecting those results but I was happy to pull them off."
Hutton said that things went mostly to plan in his two medal performances.
"In the scratch I was able to take a lap on the field with another rider, which set me up, and I didn't have to worry about anyone else in the race," he said.
"I tried multiple times to attack in the points race but nothing was sticking so I just coasted the wheels and had enough points there in the end to take the victory there as well."
Thanks to his success on the boards Hutton can now lay claim to being one of the city's most versatile cyclists.
The former Road Nats and MTB Nationals competitor now has the door opened to compete in another top level Australian championship.
While Hutton doesn't have an immediate plan to contest a national masters track event he's hopeful it's somewhere further into his future.
"My first masters race was two years ago on the road and I wasn't able to finish that one over the 150kms, where I succumbed to the rainy conditions, and then I did the mountain bike nationals for masters, which I won," he said.
"That's all I've done for masters racing so far. For this, I reckon I'll try and hit up the track nationals next year. I need a little bit more strength in me to hit the national scene.
"I hadn't thought about that success across the different codes until I was chatting to Mark Windsor, who said it's awesome to see the versatility I have as I rider.
"I just love riding my bike, it doesn't matter what it is. As long as it's got two wheels I'm happy to race it. It's great fun to be able to do all of them."
