Raglan fire crews called to extinguish a blaze at Ralph Cameron Park

A SMALL fire has sparked at Ralph Cameron Park, in Locke Street Raglan, after wood chips in the area caught alight at around 4pm during the afternoon of Monday, March 4.
According to a spokesperson from the NSW Rural Fire Service, the fire started after construction workers were using various power-tools, such as angle-grinders, on the parks play equipment.
These power tools then sparked a small blaze after connecting with nearby wood-chips.
One crew from the Raglan Rural Fire Service attended the scene, where they were able to successfully extinguish the blaze within 30 minutes, and have since departed the scene.
Prior to the arrival of the Raglan RFS, it is understood that the construction workers undertook necessary action to control the fire at the scene.
The Western Advocate understands that there was no immediate threat to any surrounding buildings, or people in the area.
Today's fire danger rating today is listed as moderate, and the fire activity at Ralph Cameron Park has been updated to benign.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.