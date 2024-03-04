Western Advocate
Raglan fire crews called to extinguish a blaze at Ralph Cameron Park

Alise McIntosh
By Alise McIntosh
Updated March 4 2024 - 6:00pm, first published 5:22pm
A SMALL fire has sparked at Ralph Cameron Park, in Locke Street Raglan, after wood chips in the area caught alight at around 4pm during the afternoon of Monday, March 4.

