Join the movement and celebrate the day | Mayor's say

INTERNATIONAL Women's Day is not just a day; it is a movement, a reminder of the ongoing push for gender equality, and a call to action for all of us to strive for a more inclusive and equitable society.
It's a day to acknowledge the progress we have made, but also to recognise the challenges that still lie ahead.
Council will celebrate International Women's Day on Friday, March 8.
This year's theme is #InspireInclusion and all are welcome to attend the events planned for tomorrow.
A Q and A session screening between women from our Bathurst community and from Cirencester in Gloucestershire in the UK, with light lunch provided, will be held at Bathurst Regional Art Gallery from 12.30pm to 2.30pm.
Tickets are available at www.bathurstart.com.au.
The screening is also available to view at any time from council's website.
The Vagina Monologues is a play that has changed thousands of lives with humour and grace and is a celebration of female strength and sexuality.
The play is on at Bathurst Memorial Entertainment Centre (BMEC) starting at 7.30pm.
Tickets are available from BMEC and proceeds will go to the Bathurst Women and Children's Refuge.
IT was a pleasure to attend the cultural exchange party at Bathurst High last Sunday evening.
I joined 85 year 11 students from Toyo High School in Tokyo, Japan who visited Bathurst from March 1-4 as part of their ongoing sister school relationship with Denison College.
Around 40 local families hosted the students and gave them a sample of what life and culture are like in our region.
These student visits are an active component of council's commitment to the international Sister Cities program, to establish and develop cultural ties and effective city-to-city and region-to-region diplomacy as part of a "think globally, act locally" approach.
