Western Advocate
Western Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News
Breaking

Bathurst man found safe and well after appeal from police

Updated March 4 2024 - 7:58pm, first published 7:57pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bathurst man Alexander Davey found on March 4, 2024, after going missing for almost 24 hours. Picture supplied
Bathurst man Alexander Davey found on March 4, 2024, after going missing for almost 24 hours. Picture supplied

A BATHURST man who was missing for almost 24 hours has been found safe and well.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.