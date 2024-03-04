Bathurst man found safe and well after appeal from police

A BATHURST man who was missing for almost 24 hours has been found safe and well.
Alexander Davey has been found in Duramana - about 15 kilometres north of Bathurst - as of around 6pm on Monday evening, March 4.
Before being found, the 35-year-old was last seen at his home address in Bathurst at about 8.30pm on Sunday, March 3.
When Mr Davey was unable to be located, officers from Chifley Police District were notified and commenced inquiries to locate him.
Bathurst police posted to social media in the afternoon hours of March 4, asking the public for any information in regards to the whereabouts of the missing Bathurst man.
The NSW Police and the family of Mr Davey held serious concerns for his welfare when he was unable to be located, and said his disappearance was very out of character.
Police thanked the media and the community for their assistance.
