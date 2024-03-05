Performances will celebrate two Bathurst Uniting Church musical legends

TWO treasures of the Bathurst Uniting Church will be celebrated during performances this Sunday.
The first is the church's historic pipe organ, which is marking 150 years since it was crafted.
The second is organist Judy Brooke, whose 62-year journey with the organ is said to mirror the church's rich history.
Internationally acclaimed organist Christopher Wrench will be playing at a commemorative church service at 9.30am this Sunday, March 10 and then at what is being called an All Stops Out concert, with the Allegri Singers, at 2.30pm.
Those attending the All Stops Out concert or Sunday morning service are being asked to take a moment to appreciate the "intricate craftsmanship and artistic finesse" behind the pipe organ, which was brought to life in 1874 by William Davidson.
Then there is the array of tones, pitches and volumes capable of being produced by the instrument and its system of pipes, controlled by manuals and keyboards.
The Bathurst Uniting Church pipe organ is one of only two remaining in its original form in NSW.
THE chronicle of Bathurst's organists begins in the 1800s with luminaries like Charles Toole, Percy White and Horace Pascoe.
As the decades unfolded, names like Miss Ross, Rowland Eager and Rod Wells graced the position.
However, it was in 1965 that Judy Brooke took the reins, marking the beginning of a transformative era.
Judy's journey began long before her official appointment as the church's organist.
Born into a musical household, her mother, Elsie Allibone, was a gifted pianist who nurtured Judy's love for music.
While Judy credits her mother for inspiration, she embarked on formal organ lessons under the guidance of London-trained organist Tom Leah.
Her marriage to engineering student Peter Brooke led her to Oberon and later to Bathurst, where she balanced the demands of raising three children with her passion for music.
Despite a hiatus of three-and-a-half years, Judy's return to playing marked the beginning of a prolific period.
She not only graced the keys of the organ but also showcased her piano skills, accompanying performances across Bathurst.
Judy's love for church music, instilled from childhood, became a guiding force.
Her devotion to the organ was evident as she served as deputy organist under Rod Wells in 1962, eventually assuming the role of organist in 1966.
Balancing her duties with a job as a secretary with the Department of Education, Judy became a fixture at the church, playing for two Sunday services, weddings, and funerals.
In those early years, Judy faced occasional criticism, a challenge she overcame with sage advice from her mother: "You don't play for the people, you play for God."
This perspective not only fortified her resilience but also shaped her approach to the instrument as a vessel for spiritual expression.
The Bathurst organ, a Davidson instrument like the one she learned on with Mr Leah in Burwood, became an extension of Judy's faith.
Beyond the mechanical act of playing, she viewed her role as a conduit, translating her devotion into melodies that resonated through the church's sacred spaces.
As the years passed, Judy's impact extended beyond the walls of the church.
Her accompaniment of school choirs, her involvement in various musical events, and her unwavering dedication to her craft made her a beloved figure in the Bathurst musical community.
Judy Brooke's story is not just a testament to her musical prowess; it's a narrative of devotion, resilience and a deep-seated connection with an instrument that has witnessed the ebb and flow of time.
In her own words, she plays not merely for an audience but for something greater - an enduring expression of faith and a melody that transcends the ages.
For ticket reservations to the All Stops Out Concert, visit www.allegrisingers.org.au/product/all-stops-out-pipe-organ-recital-ticket
Tickets are $40 (concession $35).
ON Wednesday, March 13, at 5pm, the church will host an organ recital by Judy Brooke herself.
The event will also mark the launch of a video capturing her musical odyssey intertwined with the history of the organ, providing a visual narrative of the symbiotic relationship between the musician and the instrument.
