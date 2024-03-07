Ideal blend of indoors and out

Western Advocate's Property of the Week, Friday March 8: 7 Blackwood Close, Kelso:
Nestled in the serene neighbourhood of Trinity Heights and offering a host of modern comforts, 7 Blackwood Close is the ideal family home
The stunning home provides a spacious lounge area with plush furnishings for relaxation, while the well-appointed kitchen is a culinary haven for any budding chef, boasting ample countertop space and modern appliances that are perfect for creating delicious masterpieces. The open plan living and dining area takes advantage of natural light and flows perfectly through to the outdoor entertaining area.
Listing agent Mark Dwyer said that the home was ready and waiting for it's new owners. "This home oozes charm and functionality for all categories of buyers," he said. "Boasting four spacious bedrooms including the main with ensuite and walk-in robe, a practical three-way bathroom, as well as ducted heating and cooling throughout, this home transcends all expectations."
While the main bedroom has it's stunning walk-in robe, two other bedrooms have built-in robes, while the fourth bedroom could also be used as a home office or kids study room.
Mark said outside the home, the features continued. "Outside, a tranquil backyard retreat includes a shed for storage and convenient caravan access.
"With its blend of comfort and convenience, this home promises a lifestyle of relaxation and endless possibilities," he said. "With an undercover outdoor area and established gardens, it's perfect for outdoor entertainment."
Concrete side access provides perfect access for caravans and the double Colourbond shed also has power, making it perfect for that home workshop. The gardens are full of colour and vibrant plants, while still being low maintenance and easy to manage for your average gardener.
Located in a quiet and revered cul-de-sac, 7 Blackwood Close is just minutes away from Bathurst's CBD making it the perfect private seclusion, while also having all local amenities at the nearby Trinity Heights Shopping Centre nearby
Mark said there was just so much to look forward to with the property. "7 Blackwood Close is the epitome of living, with generously proportioned living spaces bathed in natural light, ideal for both relaxation and entertaining," he said. "This home effortlessly combines comfort, functionality, and natural beauty, offering a truly exceptional living experience."
