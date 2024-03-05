Perfect time to soak up female strength and creativity | The arts

FRIDAY, March 8 is International Women's Day (IWD).
There are many ways to directly celebrate or simply soak up powerful work by Australian women artists and creatives.
The Vagina Monologues is a play that has changed thousands of lives through humour and grace.
It's a celebration of female strength and sexuality in all its complexity and mystery.
Each year a new monologue is added to the catalogue, keeping the play an evolving conversation. See this very special IWD production at Bathurst Memorial Entertainment Centre on Friday, March 8 at 7.30pm.
Celebrate IWD in Orange with Mosaic.
Partnering with the Orange Regional Conservatorium, See Saw Wines has lined up an incredible evening featuring talented female musicians, each performing sets of music composed by women.
A fun new production of The Witches of Eastwick opens Friday night in Bathurst (running Friday, Saturday, Sunday until March 16) at Keystone 1889.
In the sleepy town of Eastwick, our three (not-so-wicked) witches Alexandra Spofford, Sukie Rougemont and Jane Smart are divorcees feeling trapped in their everyday, humdrum lives.
One stormy night, high on Martinis and brownies, they make a crazy wish - for a man to make their own.
But their wish has consequences they could never have dreamed ...
See the work of important Australian women artists, including Deborah Kelly's Creation at Bathurst Regional Art Gallery and Hill End's Genevieve Carroll, whose The Wattle Room Chapter 11 Oysters and Buttered Bread is on until April at Orange Regional Gallery.
Hettie Wenz was an extraordinary women. The Who Was Hettie Wenz? talk with Suzanne Bravery from Make Museums Matter this Thursday, March 7 at 6.30pm at the Vandenberg Hotel, Forbes will reveal secrets about the lives of Paul and Hettie Wenz at Nanima Station on the Galari-Lachlan River in the early 20th century. Book tickets on 0429 151 280.
You saw her as hilarious Barb in Fast Cars at BMEC last month, now see Jude Bowler's original show, Stage Fright - Ein Kabarett, her droll homage to Marlene Dietrich.
It will be performed on Saturday, March 16 at 7.30pm at Lithgow's Union Theatre and Saturday, March 23 at 7.30pm at the Malachi Gilmore Hall, Oberon.
THE Orange Chamber Music Festival has become a popular fixture of the classical music scene.
There will be 11 events at venues across Orange. Buy a festival pass. Also includes free community event Cultured (Saturday, March 9 from 10am-4pm at Orange Civic Square) and the Festival Gala (Saturday, March 9 at the Orange Civic Centre).
Queen - Bohemian Rhapsody on Friday, March 8 at 8pm at Bathurst Memorial Entertainment Centre.
Dave Mason live (The Reels) on Friday, March 8 at 8pm at The Agrestic Grocer, Orange.
Meadow Flat Country Music Night on Saturday, March 9 at 6.30pm at Meadow Flat Recreation Ground.
All Stops Out on Sunday, March 10 at 2.30pm at Bathurst Uniting Church Hall.
Morning Melodies on Thursday, March 14 at 11am at Oberon RSL.
And lots more gigs as listed at What's On.
TRY some Greek dancing: Asteri Greek Dance Fitness (Thursday, March 7 from 10.30am-11.30am at Panthers).
A few hot tickets to grab:
The Wet. Circa Cairns is a new First Nations-led circus ensemble creating exciting circus shows from the heart of Cairns. Orange Civic Theatre, Friday, March 15.
Jane Gets A Loan For Her Brother. Cowra M and D presents a radio play on Tuesday, March 19 at Cowra Services Club.
Awkward. A dance show for anyone who has ever felt like the odd one out. Tuesday, March 19 at 2pm at BMEC.
Arts OutWest's What's On listed more than 2700 arts and cultural events last year across the NSW Central West. It's free to list yours.
See what's listed on the calendar at www.artsoutwest.org.au.
Add your listing at: Submit an Event - Arts OutWest.
