Perfect time to soak up female strength and creativity | The arts

Hettie Wenz was an extraordinary women. The Who Was Hettie Wenz? talk with Suzanne Bravery from Make Museums Matter this Thursday, March 7 at 6.30pm at the Vandenberg Hotel, Forbes will reveal secrets about the lives of Paul and Hettie Wenz at Nanima Station on the Galari-Lachlan River in the early 20th century. Book tickets on 0429 151 280.