After chaos of last off-season, settled Panthers are targeting 'the next level'

Twelve months has made a world of difference for the Bathurst Panthers.
This time last year there were calls for the president at the time to stand down after a player exodus, no major signings, and captain-coach Jake Betts covering plenty of roles on and off the field.
Now, less than two months out from the 2024 season, Betts couldn't be feeling more settled.
"We're probably in a better position this time this year than what we were this time last year," Betts said.
Blake Lawson was voted in as president and is one of the youngest in the region to have the role, while on the field, new signings have provided a much-needed boost.
Current Western Rams halfback Josh Merritt has made the move from the Nyngan Tigers while Panthers also landed the signing of former Far North Queensland representative Jimmy Grant.
"We've recruited really well. We plugged the holes that we need to plug and got some new boys in and they've bought into the culture straight away," Betts said.
"It's exciting."
At Panthers' lowest point prior to the 2023 season, rumours swirled they would struggle to field a team.
That was a long way off the mark but it was a sign of the position the club found itself and led to plenty of criticism for then president Dave Hotham.
"I've had people ringing me and say that I was wrecking the club and I should step aside," he said at the time.
As the season went on things got better for the men in black, with former juniors Riley and Brady Cheshire returning to the club from Sydney prior to the June 30 deadline.
Panthers went on to make the second week of finals before being knocked out by Orange Hawks.
Betts said there was a more settled feeling around the club now and the early business had created a positive pre-season environment.
The new-look side will get to test itself this weekend when it takes part in the annual Bathurst Knockout.
Panthers have won each of the past three knockouts and will look to newcomer Merritt to lead them to glory again, pending his fitness after playing for Western last weekend.
Merritt will be vital for Panthers this season and provide the kind of playmaking which the club lost when former halfback Doug Hewitt moved to Queensland to pursue his harness racing career.
"He's massive," Betts said of Merritt.
"We're very fortunate to get his signature. He's a classy playmaker and he'll fit into the squad really well.
"Hopefully he'll take us to that next level."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.