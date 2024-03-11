Lucky to make it home last time, an Irish singer is back in Bathurst

IT WAS a case of the luck of the Irish last time Eleanor McEvoy visited Bathurst, who was lucky to make it out of the country.
The internationally acclaimed singer/songwriter's last Australian tour was cut short when COVID hit, and she almost didn't make it home as the airports began to close.
But four years later, Ms McEvoy is on her way back to Bathurst for a performance on March 20, and what better venue for an Irish performer than Jack Duggans Irish Pub.
"I can not express how excited I am to be coming back," Ms McEvoy said.
"I actually vividly remember the concert, it was in Jack Duggans so it was quite intimate and the response was fantastic.
"Sometimes magic just happens in the room, and it was one of those nights."
Having never been to Bathurst before performing in the city in 2020, Ms McEvoy said she loved her first experience in the region and is looking forward to returning.
In addition to the community being very warm and welcoming, Ms McEvoy said the city's historic aura was very beautiful.
"I was pleasantly surprised by the lovely architecture from the 1800s and the history of the town," she said.
"I absolutely loved it and was only sorry that I wasn't able to spend more time there."
Ms McEvoy will be performing hits from her new album Gimme Some Wine, which has already received rave reviews in Ireland.
The show will kick off at 7.30pm on March 20, with tickets available for purchase online at the Eleanor McEvoy website.
And any tickets left over will be available at the door on the night.
Ms McEvoy said she encourages everyone to buy tickets and enjoy what she expects will be a warm and life affirming show, leaving the audience feeling uplifted and with a smile of their dials.
