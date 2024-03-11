Western Advocate
Western Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News
What's on

Lucky to make it home last time, an Irish singer is back in Bathurst

Amy Rees
By Amy Rees
Updated March 11 2024 - 11:16am, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

IT WAS a case of the luck of the Irish last time Eleanor McEvoy visited Bathurst, who was lucky to make it out of the country.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amy Rees

Amy Rees

Journalist

Journalist at the Western Advocate in Bathurst since May, 2021.

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.