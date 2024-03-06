Panthers ready and raring to go for new girls tackle competition

A NEW addition to the women's rugby league pathway will be added to the Group 10 season this year with the inclusion of girls under 14s and 16s tackle competitions to the 2024 calendar.
The two new age groups are looking to capitalise on the growth of the Western Women's Rugby League competition by bringing the game into the winter season.
The inaugural Group 10 competition will begin in May and run over six weeks, culminating in a grand final between the top two teams on June 23.
The region has seen an influx of players linking up with Sydney teams in the under 19s Tarsha Gale Cup statewide competition, and the two new Central West tackle divisions are designed to give players an earlier entry into that pathway.
Bathurst Panthers junior rugby league president Mick Carter said the competition will give the region's best junior players an even greater chance to develop a career in the sport.
"It's an awesome thing to see, especially with the pathways that have now been developed to get our players over to Sydney," he said.
"Tackle is growing because of all the pathways to get players to the NRLW, like the Lisa Fiaola Cup and the Tarsha Gale Cup. That's what they're striving for, and time will tell how well this competition works for that."
A concern surrounding the inaugural Group 10 girls tackle season will be how well it co-exists with the ongoing league tag competition.
Carter said that while he understands it's a potential hurdle to overcome he likes that organisers have opted for a relatively short season.
"My personal opinion is that it might be tough on some players who want to double up on league tag and tackle. It's a fair workload to be playing two games over the weekend," he said.
"They can't scrap league tag though. There's a lot of girls who play it and a lot of them who don't want to play the tackle game.
"I know there are some people a little bit upset that it's only six rounds, but we need to start somewhere. I think six rounds with a grand final at the end of it is great, and then they're back into their tag for the rest of the year.
"Then you've still got the summer comp at the end of the year, so it's a lot of football."
The competition will get underway from May 5.
Emma Duke will coach the Panthers 14s side while Rachel Hodges coaches the 16s - both with experience mentoring Panorama Platypi teams.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.