Tributes flow in from across Australia for Jackson during Bathurst parkrun

THE recent death of Bathurst's Stephen Jackson has left the city's sporting community without one of its most passionate and enthusiastic advocates for running.
The loss of Jackson in a car accident on February 25 deeply shocked and saddened the many people who were fortunate enough to meet him throughout his many travels as a competitor, administrator and course measurer.
What many in the local community will best remember Jackson for was his tireless work as the Bathurst parkrun event director, alongside partner Jenn Arnold.
Saturday morning's latest parkrun event at Peace Park was the first chance for runners to come together and remember the life of a dedicated member of the parkrun community.
And they did so in force, with 271 people rolling up for the weekly 5km run.
Given Jackson's involvement in getting the Mount Panorama Punish off the ground seven years ago, runners were encouraged to don their Punish appeal for the run if they owned any.
Many obliged, including the fastest pair of the day - Max Martinez and Miller Rivett.
Martinez said it was great to see so many people donning Punish merchandise in memory of Jackson.
"It was a pretty emotional day. Ever since I did my first parkrun around four years ago I've been used to seeing him down there nearly every weekend, smiling and enjoying being out there running," Martinez said.
"I think it'll take a while before I'm used to not seeing him there, since everyone's seen him there so much of the time on a Saturday morning.
"Everyone got around the Punish theme, that was great to see. Everyone was supporting Jenn and getting around each other."
One of Jackson's biggest achievements was the formation of the Mount Panorama Punish alongside Arnold, with the race quickly marking itself as Bathurst's best-supported running event.
It debuted in 2017 and has since gone on to be named the Bathurst as a Destination Event of the Year Award winner on three occasions, winning the most recent edition of the prize on Australia Day.
One of Jackson's other great achievements in recent times was being the Local Organising Committee (LOC) Regional Manager for last year's World Athletics Cross Country Championships at Mount Panorama.
On Saturday there were plenty of people beyond the Bathurst community wanted to show what an impact Jackson had made on their lives.
Runners at other parkrun events from across Australia took to the comments of the Bathurst parkrun page to display their Punish jerseys and leave messages of support for his family.
Parkrun COO Tom Williams posted a tribute online following the news of Jackson's death, saying the Bathurst parkrun co-director was "an incredible man who changed so many lives for the better".
Rivett said the support from the parkrun community was on full display.
"There were a lot of people who were feeling the emotions. Jenn, [Stephen's son] Josh and [Josh's mum] Megan were down there, and everyone was very supportive towards them and give their condolences," he said.
"Everyone really wanted to go out there and do the run in his honour."
Martinez and Rivett put on a great show out in front as they both recorded a time of 17:05, with Martinez narrowly getting the nod on the finish line.
"A couple of weeks ago Miller and I managed to run the same time [a 16:55] but that time he managed to beat me," Martinez said.
"We've never done that sort of thing before but now we've managed to do it twice already this year.
"We both had the goal to run a sub-17, which didn't happen, but it was still great to get out there and run in his memory," Rivett said.
"Stephen was a big influence on my early running. His 5km PB, which was in the low 15s, was a big goal of mine, and from the moment I first started running I wanted to beat that.
"He was such an energetic person who loved seeing people perform to the best of their abilities. Even when they didn't run that well he'd always be so supportive."
