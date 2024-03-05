Highway fatal: Man dies in truck and car crash

A man has died and his passenger hospitalised after a truck and car crash in the north of the region on Tuesday night.
The crash occurred before 7.20 pm on the Newell Highway at Tooraweenah about 30 kilometres north west of Gilgandra.
The driver, a man believed to be in his 60s, died at the scene according to NSW Police.
The passenger of the car - a woman aged in her 30's - sustained minor injuries and was taken to Dubbo Base Hospital in a stable condition.
The driver of the truck was not injured. He was taken to Coonabarabran Hospital for mandatory testing.
Officers attached to Orana Mid-Western Police District have commenced an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.
A report will be prepared for the information of the coroner.
