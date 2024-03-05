Western Advocate
Western Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Highway fatal: Man dies in truck and car crash

By Staff Reporters
Updated March 6 2024 - 8:05am, first published 7:59am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A man has died and his passenger hospitalised after a truck and car crash in the north of the region on Tuesday night.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.