Eglinton takes down Northbridge in annual clash

Captain 'Slugger' Bullock and coach Graeme Stapleton had a smile on their faces as wide as the Grand Canyon on Saturday.
Their Eglinton Tigers turned back the clock and let their rackets do the talking in bringing down the city Northbridge Tennis Club side in this years annual cup challenge match at the Eglinton complex.
In the process they created history with being the biggest winning margin in the history of the event.
Both teams threw everything at each other but the kitchen sink with the 32 players putting on a show even fit for the king.
Club president Curtis James Booth was like a pig in mud after his club's historic win.
"Even though the Eglinton players proved too strong for the Northbridge side both teams played the match in the true spirit of the game. It's not all about winning it's about getting out there on the court and having a go, enjoying the tennis, and interacting with the new face's each year," he said.
Losing captain coach and co-founder of the event, Roger Giles, was gracious in defeat claiming the Eglinton side had a strong depth of players in all grades.
"We probably didn't field our strongest side with three or four players out due to satellite tournament commitments. You put those players in then maybe it would have been a different ballgame," he said.
"But in saying that, I feel the Eglinton side still would have won on the day."
All the players from both clubs later gathered at the Honeyman's home for dinner and drinks to reminisce about the days match.
A huge thank you to the Honeyman family for their hospitality for what was a fantastic evening, and to Graeme Stapleton and all the players who provided and prepared the food for the evening. Bravo.
Well folks the trophy stays on home soil for now.
It was a great day with great people enjoying this great game of ours.
As our former vice-president Helen Dwyer would say, tennis was the winner on the day.
Until next week it's Slugger signing off. Good Hitting.
