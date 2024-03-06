Western Advocate
Western Advocate's complete view of property
Home/Multimedia/Footy Mulitmedia

Eglinton takes down Northbridge in annual clash

By John Bullock
March 7 2024 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Captain 'Slugger' Bullock and coach Graeme Stapleton had a smile on their faces as wide as the Grand Canyon on Saturday.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.