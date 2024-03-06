Bathurst City players put on a show in hard fought Wednesday games

Wednesday, 28th March
On a very hot Summers afternoon, which was the last day to play Lawn Bowls at the Greens on William in February. 2024. Only 14 very keen Bowlers nominated to play 2 games of Social Pairs and One game of Social Triples.
Game No.1: Beginning very well, Skip. Garry Hotham and Annette McPherson were leading 8 shots to 4 shots after the 6th end against Skip. Robert Bourke and Phillip Murray.
Then after the 12th end, Garry and Annette were leading 13 shots to 7 shots over Robert and Phillip, who won the next 5 consecutive ends to lead for the first time, 16 shots to 13 shots, after the 17th end, Then, by continuing on with his usual late " Flurry of Shots." Robert and Phillip were victorious over Garry and Annette 21 shots to 15 shots after the 21st end.
Game No.2: On the 6th end, Skip. Ray Noonan and Ian Cunninghame scored 2 shots to draw level at 5 shots all with Skip. Kathy Evans and Kevin Miller.
On the 10th end Ray and Ian scored 2 shots to be just down 8 shots to 9 shots over Kathy and Kevin, who won the next 7 Consecutive ends to lead 18 shots to 8 shots after the 17th end. Then, Ray and Ian fought back scoring 7 shots but Kathy and Kevin were successful Winning 18 shots to 15 shots over Ray and Ian, after the 21st end.
Game No.3: In this game, Skip. Ian Shaw, JIm Grives and John McDonagh led 8 shots to 3 shots after the 7th end against Skip. Neville Townsend, Paul Rapley and Margaret Miller, who scored 2 shots on the 14th end to level the scores at 11 shots all, then by scoring 6 shots to 3 shots they led 17 shots to 14 shots after the 17th end over Team Shaw, who won the next 4 consecutive ends scoring 6 shots to defeat Team Townsend, 20 shots to 17 shots after the 21st end.
After the completion of this game, our great Committeeman of yesteryear and still a very Competent Lawn Bowler, Neville Townsend said that all of the Bowlers who played in the above game, should enter this game in their little Black Book,as they all played wonderful Bowls shots during this game.
Congratulations to Norm Hayes, who was the Teams Selector today, as with only 14 bowlers, he formed 3 great games, which were all very close games of Lawn Bowls at the City.
Saturday, 2nd March
Twenty eight Members nominated to play Lawn Bowls at the Greens on William on Saturday morning and as the Bowlers were about to start their Bowling games just before 1.00pm, a steady, but light rain commenced to fall and at 2.00pm, President, Garry Hotham found that the majority of the Bowlers were not keen to play Bowls in the rain and gave his permission to bowlers, who wished to play, they could do so. One game of social Pairs and One game of Social Triples were organised to be played at the City.
Game No.1: By beginning very well, Skip. Denis Oxley and Paul Reece virtually took control of the game after the 4th end when they were leading 10 shots to Nil over Skip. Neville Townsend and Louise Hall, who were down 5 shots to 19 shots after the 12th end.
But, our great Father and Daughter Team of Neville and Louise really fought back tenaciously by winning 6 consecutive ends scoring 10 Shots, but Denis and Paul then led 19 shots to 15 shots after the 18th end and finally won a interesting game of Lawn Bowls 24 shots to 18 shots over Neville and Louise after the 21 st End. ( There was a corrected score on the 16th end. )
Game No.2: This game commenced as a Social Pairs game and after the 3rd end, Skip. Robert Lindsay and Chris. Stafford was leading 5 shots to Nil over Skip. Robert Bourke and Anthony Morrissey.
Then this game was cancelled as 2 more Bowlers were allowed to play in the now Triples game. After the 2nd end, Skip. Robert Bourke, Ian Schofield and Anthony Morrissey led 6 shots to Nil over Skip. Robert Lindsay, Garry Hotham and Chris. Stafford, who won the next 4 consecutive ends,Team Lindsay were now leading 11shots to 6 shots after the 9th end. They then led 13 shots to 9 shots after the 13th end over Team Bourke, who with their usual late flurry of shots scored 8 shots to One shot were successful winning 17 shots to 14 shots against Team Lindsay after the 15th end.
Remarkably, the rain stopped soon after 2.45pm and it turned out to be a great afternoon for playing Lawn bowls at the City.
By the Bowling Shark
With things slowly coming back together after the passing of our great friend, mate and mentor Pete. The Club celebrated his life the way he would have wanted. The Club has also progressed well with the Major Minors with one team name for the final to be played at a later date. This is how the week rolled:
Tuesday 27 February
Rink nine: Geoff Thorne, John Mackey and Ron McGarry was out to a 12-4 lead by the 8 th against Garry Cameron, Jim Clark and Noel Witney. Team McGarry continued to lead the way until the scores were level on the 15 th (14 all) Team McGarry held out to win the match 20-17.
Rink ten: Terry Clark, Mick Burke and Tim Pickstone were 6 all after 7 ends of play against Bill Dawson, Jake Shurmer and Allan Clark. The scores were level again on the 11 th (11 all) with Team Pickstone picking up the pace to win the match 24-16.
Rink eleven: Bryce Peard, Russell MacPherson and Max Elms was behind 1-8 by the 6 th end against Kevin Arrow, Dick Graham and Brian Hope. Team Elms fought back but just couldn't get there in the end against Team Hope who went on to win 31-20.
Rink twelve: Robert Raithby, John Toole and Peter Drew started with eight end wins over nine ends of play against Kevin Dwyer, John Bosson and Kevin Miller who were down 12-1 by the 9th. Team Drew continued to lead from the front to the end, winning 18-10.
Rink thirteen: Glen Carter and Hugh Brennan started off strong with a 12-2 lead by the 8 th against Peter Zylstra and Mick Sewell. Team Sewell, however wasn't going to lie down with them coming back into the match to be 19-18 behind by the 22 nd end. Team Brennan focused amongst the fog and won the match 24-18.
Rink fourteen: Peter Phegan, George Ballard and Terry Burke struggled to gain the momentum throughout the match against Paul Jenkins, Ron Hogan and Dave Josh. Team Burke tried what they might to gain the lead but Team Josh held them out for the entire match to win 24-13.
Rink fifteen: Graham Scott and Shaun Elphick showed the opposition of Mill Mackey and Greg Hallett how it is done with a 22-1 lead by the 13 th . Team Elphick didn't take the pressure off for the remaining ends to win the match like Donald Trump 34-9.
Wednesday 28 February
Rink twelve: Beryl Flanagan and Merle Stephens was in trouble early against Deb Cox and Allan Clark who were 9-1 in front by the 6 th . Team Stephens did everything they could for the last 8 ends to win the match 20-15.
Rink thirteen: Sally Colebatch and Sue Murray was level on the 7th (4 all) against Graham Scott and Pauline Clark. Team Murray was however very lucky to get the win as Team Clark had a late burst of luck but fell short to allow Team Murray the win 14-12.
Saturday 2 March
Rink two: Ron Hogan, John Mackey and Des Sanders missed the start against Terry Clark, Jim Clark and Glen Carter who looked to settle into the match well. Team Sanders began their point scoring after 3 ends and continued to dominate the score board to win the match 22-12.
Rink three: Kevin Dwyer, John Toole and Noel Witney had a great start with a 11-0 lead by the 10th against Greg Hallett, Josh Roberson and Terry Burke. Things continued to go well for Team Witney who stopped the opposition getting double figures, winning 19-7.
Rink four - Major / Minor - Semi Final: Jeff Adams and Allan Clark had the points early against Shaun Elphick and Dave Josh who were down 16-4 by the 11th. Team Clark must have forgot to score after end 13 as Team Josh won every end from there to win the match 26-17.
Rink five - Major / Minor - Quarter Final: Greg Cross and Ron McGarry had a substantial lead by the 10th (15-5) against Dick Graham and Max Elms. Things went sour for Team McGarry on the 17th with Team Elms getting a 7-point end to give them the lead and also the win in the end 27-18.
Rink six: Hugh Brennan, Trevor Sharpham and Lacie Koszta didn't want to get wet and also not score points against Peter Mathis (who was on fire), Tim Pickstone and John Hobson. With a wet weather delay and a few schooners under their belts the teams faced much better weather for Team Hobson to win 19-6.
This wraps up the week for the Majellan, so until next week, be kind to each other, see you on the green and Stay Frosty.
