Bathurst City players put on a show in hard fought Wednesday games

Twenty eight Members nominated to play Lawn Bowls at the Greens on William on Saturday morning and as the Bowlers were about to start their Bowling games just before 1.00pm, a steady, but light rain commenced to fall and at 2.00pm, President, Garry Hotham found that the majority of the Bowlers were not keen to play Bowls in the rain and gave his permission to bowlers, who wished to play, they could do so. One game of social Pairs and One game of Social Triples were organised to be played at the City.