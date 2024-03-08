It was a bit of a journey this week - from road to rail

TRANSPORT was much on the minds of the Western Advocate's journalists this week.
While our series of stories about the troubled Great Western Highway continues - and a clear theme seems to be emerging that some sort of tunnel is the favoured solution - the Advocate also attended the Central West Rail Action Summit held in the Bathurst Regional Council chambers.
There, two things were notable: the willingness of those attending (from Bathurst and Orange) to work together to push for improvements to services in this region and the sense that rail is a transport option that is on the up.
Elsewhere in Bathurst, the Nationals' Senator Bridget McKenzie was at Clancy Motors to talk about the Albanese Government's new vehicle efficiency standard.
The standard will involve car companies being given targets for average emissions per kilometre from new vehicles sold.
The change, Ms McKenzie said, would be a disaster for those living in the country, where she said electric vehicles are simply not practical - and Clancy's Michael Pentecost was similarly pessimistic about what the standard would mean for the dealership.
Road, rail and electric vehicles: there was plenty for our readers to chew over this week.
If you add in the talk of a regional airport hub - which mayor Jess Jennings has listed as one of his major priorities for this year - we had all the big transport bases covered.
Now, if only we could get a roadmap from the state and federal governments about their next steps for improving the Great Western Highway, this region would really be getting moving.
