Man gets bail after he was jailed for throwing chairs, destroying home

A MAN has been released on bail after he was thrown behind bars for destroying a home in a drunken-fuelled rampage.
Corey Blundell, 29, of Bonnor Street, Kelso was sentenced to 16 months in prison after he pleaded guilty on February 28, 2024 in Bathurst Local Court to two counts of damaging property.
The charges put him in breach of a court order for a high-range drink-driving offence.
Court documents state Blundell was at the victim's home in Kelso about 11pm on January 12, 2024 when he got frustrated about a conversation regarding his alcohol use.
Blundell punched a wall, causing the plaster to break inwards and leaving a hole of about 10 centimetres in diameter.
The following night on January 13, Blundell was at the victim's home with a woman when another argument started about his regular drinking.
The court heard Blundell picked up a chair from the dining room and threw it at the wall, leaving holes including one 30 centimetre gash.
Then, he grabbed a coffee table and threw it at a couch before he picked up another chair and threw it at the same wall.
Blundell then drove away from the home, only to be stopped by police - who got reports of the incident - along Boyd Street about 9pm.
Blundell initially refused to explain the situation to police and after becoming confrontational, he was taken to the ground and handcuffed.
He apologised to the officers as he was taken to Bathurst Police Station.
Blundell was "very intoxicated" on both occasions, according to his solicitor James Taylor, who attributed his client's "sad upbringing" to his "very bad temper".
Blundell's five prior destroy/damage charges were put in the spotlight by Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis, who said he "clearly has a problem with alcohol".
His "spiral" into becoming a high-risk reoffender meant the community couldn't be protected by another court order, Ms Ellis said before she sentenced him to prison.
Blundell took off his shoes as Correctives officers began to escort him from the courtroom, and said "just so you know Your Honour, putting me in jail is not going to [expletive] help".
He was given a non-parole period of 10 months, meaning he would be eligible for release on December 22, 2024.
Blundell returned to Bathurst Local Court on March 5 by audio-visual link from Bathurst jail to appeal for bail as he awaits his sentence severity appeal in the District Court.
Legal Aid solicitor Keith Kuan said his client's willingness to pay for the repairs, diminished moral culpability and "low end" offending were among the reasons why a lesser sentence could be imposed by a judge.
"He is disinclined to return to the situation he is in ... and abstinence would play a key role in protecting the community," Mr Kuan said,
Magistrate Alex Mijovich granted Blundell bail, saying an intensive correction order could be a consideration.
Blundell will appear in person before Orange District Court on March 18 to appeal the severity of his 16-month jail sentence.
