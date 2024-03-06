Teens taken to police station following spate of alleged car break-ins

THREE teenage boys have spent the morning at a police station following a spate of alleged early morning break-in attacks on vehicles across the Bathurst area.
Officers attached to the Chifley Police District were patrolling Commonwealth and West Streets in West Bathurst around 4.30am on Wednesday, March 6, 2024 following reports of multiple cars allegedly being broken into.
A short time into the patrols, police stopped three boys - two aged 15 and one aged 14.
The teenagers were searched and taken to Bathurst Police Station, where they were assisting police with their inquiries.
One boy was later released after being dealt with under the Young Offenders Act.
A spokesperson for police told the Western Advocate that inquires into the alleged break-in of vehicles across the Bathurst area are continuing.
More to come.
