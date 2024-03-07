Enlisted at 18, lost his life at 19: Bathurst region soldier's sacrifice to be honoured

A BATHURST region soldier who enlisted at age 18 and was killed in action in World War One at just 19 will be honoured during a special ceremony in Canberra this Monday.
George Kable, one of 15 children, was buried in Belgium, where his remains lie today.
The Australian War Memorial in Canberra will be commemorating his service and sacrifice at a Last Post Ceremony which will be live-streamed to its YouTube page.
"George Kable was born in Newbridge, near Bathurst, in 1897," Australian War Memorial historian Meghan Adams said.
"He was one of 15 children born to Charles and Mary Ann Kable.
"He moved to Blayney and was working as a labourer when the First World War broke out in 1914.
"George enlisted in the Australian Imperial Force in January 1916 at the age of 18.
"By November. he was on the Western Front with the 33rd Battalion, entering the trenches as a bitterly cold winter set in."
The first major battle in which Private Kable took part, according to Ms Adams, was on June 7, 1917 in Belgium when the allies attacked Messines Ridge.
"The battle was a stunning victory, but came at the cost of more than 6000 Australian casualties," she said.
"A comrade of Private Kable reported seeing him killed instantly by a bullet during the charge."
His body was retrieved from no-man's land and he was buried at Toronto Avenue Cemetery in Belgium, where his remains lie today, according to the Australian War Memorial.
He was 19 years old.
The Australian War Memorial says the Last Post Ceremony is held at 4.30pm every day except Christmas Day in the memorial's commemorative area.
Each ceremony shares the story behind one of 103,000 names on the Roll of Honour.
To date, the memorial has delivered more than 3300 ceremonies, each featuring an individual story of service from colonial to recent conflicts.
"The Last Post Ceremony is our commitment to remembering and honouring the legacy of Australian service," Australian War Memorial director Matt Anderson said.
"Through our daily Last Post Ceremony, we not only acknowledge where and how these men and women died, we also tell the stories of who they were when they were alive and of the families who loved and, in so many cases, still mourn for them.
"The sounding of the Last Post is now associated with remembrance, but originally it was a bugle call to end of the day's activities in the military. It is a fitting way to end each day at the memorial."
The Last Post Ceremony honouring the service of Private George Phillip Kable will be live-streamed to the Australian War Memorial's YouTube page: www.youtube.com/c/awmlastpost.
It will be held this Monday, March 11.
The Australian War Memorial says the stories told at the Last Post Ceremony are researched and written by the memorial's military historians, who begin the process by looking at nominal rolls, attestation papers and enlistment records before building profiles that include personal milestones and military experiences.
