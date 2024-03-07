Western Advocate
Our History

Enlisted at 18, lost his life at 19: Bathurst region soldier's sacrifice to be honoured

Updated March 8 2024 - 5:57pm, first published 10:30am
A BATHURST region soldier who enlisted at age 18 and was killed in action in World War One at just 19 will be honoured during a special ceremony in Canberra this Monday.

