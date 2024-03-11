Penalties issued for dumping as council's transfer station frustration grows

BATHURST Regional Council says penalties worth thousands of dollars have been issued as it cracks down on illegal dumping at rural transfer stations in the region.
Council has warned that surveillance equipment has been installed at transfer stations as part of its strategy to combat dumping.
The rural transfer stations, which are in a number of villages in the local government area, are designed to accept domestic quantities of waste from local rural-rated residents.
Instead, council says an increasing number of businesses from Bathurst and Sydney have been using the facilities to dump their waste illegally over the past three months.
Council says that, in total, 12 "show cause" notices and four penalty notices have been issued to offenders, while two contractors from western Sydney have been charged and issued with penalties of more than $4000 each.
Mayor Jess Jennings said the idea of the rural transfer station was to service communities who do not have a kerbside collection and are unable to regularly access the Bathurst Waste Management Centre due to distance.
"Having businesses use the rural transfer stations impacts the residents, causes litter and costs Bathurst ratepayers in clean-up fees," he said.
"Council is taking the situation seriously and will be issuing penalties to offenders."
Bathurst Regional Council's Illegal Dumping Strategy was finalised in 2023 and was used to secure Environment Protection Authority (EPA) grant funding.
Council says mobile illegal dumping cameras have been deployed around the affected parts of the local government area to ensure offenders are caught.
Penalties of up to $8000 can be issued on the spot for illegal dumping incidents.
Council says it would like to encourage the community to report illegal dumping by using RID Online or by calling council on 6333 6111.
IT'S not just rural transfer stations that are a concern for council when it comes to illegal dumping.
Council said last year that a "new location and type of dumper" had been identified: campers along the Turon River near Sofala.
Wallaby Rocks and Green Point, west and east of Sofala respectively, were "two popular locations that need to be addressed", council said, and a site wide clean-up was to be completed "by a local not-for-profit contractor".
