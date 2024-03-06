Western Advocate
Western Advocate's complete view of property
Home/Multimedia/Footy Mulitmedia

Fearnley's determined to take next step with Jets

Alexander Grant
By Alexander Grant
Updated March 7 2024 - 10:35am, first published 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

IF last year's NSW Cup campaign for Brad Fearnley was about getting to grips with the competition then this season will be about making an impact.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alexander Grant

Alexander Grant

Sports Journalist

Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.