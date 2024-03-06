Fearnley's determined to take next step with Jets

IF last year's NSW Cup campaign for Brad Fearnley was about getting to grips with the competition then this season will be about making an impact.
The former Bathurst Panther returns for a new season with the Newtown Jets this Friday, starting a new year of the NSW Cup over in New Zealand against the Warriors where he'll come off the bench.
Fearnley enjoyed two seasons with the Penrith Panthers' junior program before making the move across to the Jets at the end of the 2022 campaign, and has had the opportunity to train alongside the Cronulla Sharks NRL side.
He picked up three tries for the Jets over his 21 appearances as the team came up just short of a finals series appearance.
After an encouraging season of NSW Cup Fearnley, at the age of 22, feels he has the chance to mark himself as an important player for the Jets.
"Last year was more about a full year of playing against men. Now it's about progressing and looking at what I can do going forward to get better going forward and thinking about how I can leave my mark on the game," he said.
"We finished just outside the finals last year and probably had a team that was good enough to progress pretty well in the finals so hopefully this year we can win a few games early on that we're supposed to.
"I made a couple of starts last year but I don't mind starting off the bench. There's guys coming back from the top squad and they've obviously got to get their roles, but I think it suits me coming off the bench at the start of the season, where I try to pick up that middle 40 minutes of the game.
"There's a niche there for me to play my role before I extend my minutes. That's the goal for the end of the year, to be a consistent starter in the team."
Fearnley wants to continue the strong run of form he showed towards the end of his debut Jets campaign, which culminated with a try against the Newcastle Knights in the final game of the regular season.
Physically, Fearnley feels like he's much more up for the challenge of NSW Cup in 2024.
"I think I didn't start last year as well as I wanted to but by the end of the year I was feeling much more comfortable, and I managed to get a couple of starts against some quality teams," he said.
"The body's developed a bit more - I think I've finally finished growing - so it's just about continuing to put on muscle and getting seasoned to playing against men."
Timelines aren't something Fearnley thinks about as he tries to carve a path to the NRL.
He's still got plenty of patience and he's willing to put the work in wherever needed to make it happen.
"I want to be in a position that where an opportunity comes with the top squad then I'm ready to go. I need to be physically and mentally ready for that," he said.
"I still think I've got a couple of years trying to crack it. I've still got the head down to try and make that top squad."
An away trip to Auckland isn't the easiest of starts for any team to make but Fearnley said the Jets are looking to make the most of the trip.
"It should be a great team bonding experience to go over there as a team early in the year," he said.
"We'll get some continuity into the team early. It's not going to be an easy game. They've named a handy squad, but that's how you want to start."
