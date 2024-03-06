The Vagina Monologues: 'hopefully this will spark conversations' this IWD

IT'S A word that some people might still be too scared to say out loud, or a word that has the power to make people feel uncomfortable, but at the end of the day, it's just a word. That word, is vagina.
Directly, or indirectly, everybody has had something to do with a vagina at some point in their lives, whether it's by owning one, or knowing someone that does.
And that's why it's so important to have open discussions about the topic that is so often taboo.
That's where The Vagina Monologues comes in.
This year, for International Women's Day (IWD), the Bathurst Memorial Entertainment Centre (BMEC) is hosting a performance of the iconic production, which will be led by three local women.
From 7.30 pm on Friday, March 8, Maddie Osbourne, Kay Nankervis and Bronwyn Leal are all taking the leap to share the stories from the iconic production that has been running for several decades.
"It's about women, it's about vaginas, it's about people's experiences with their vaginas, and it's about female strength and sexuality," BMEC manager Jonathan Llewellyn said.
"There's a variety of stories from around the world and how the vagina is seen, or not seen around the world. It's about how the vagina is perceived, treated, mistreated, and the self-discovery of the vagina."
And, according to Mr Llewellyn, it's the perfect production to be performed for IWD, not only because of its content, but for a number of other reasons.
One of these is that any proceeds raised from ticket sales will be directly funnelled back into the community, with approximately 95 per cent of these proceeds being donated to the Bathurst Women and Children's Refuge.
As well as this, the theme of the 2024 women's day, 'Inspire Inclusion' was an important aspect when considering ticket prices.
That is why BMEC has decided on a 'pay what you can' system. Starting at a ten dollar minimum, increasing all the way up to $150, attendees can make the decision as to how much they are able to pay for tickets, all in ten dollar increments.
In addition to ticket prices being accessible, Mr Llewellyn said the production is something that all audiences can respond to, and he hopes that it will raise important awareness.
"It's something that is a little bit of a taboo subject, still. There are a lot of people who won't talk about vaginas, or their interaction with the vagina, whatever it is," he said.
"We need to get rid of that fear, and then hopefully this will spark conversations for people. Whether they're people in the audience, or people that have been in the audience that are then talking to other people."
And with this awareness, it is hoped that it can lead to greater societal change
"It's to change attitudes, to change perceptions, to start conversations, to provoke, and to push boundaries and comfort zones," Mr Llewellyn said.
"Until we can deal with the fact that we are human beings with body parts, and some people's body parts are different to other people's body parts, works like The Vagina Monologues continue to be important to keep the conversation going."
Tickets for The Vagina Monologues can be purchased online via the BMEC website, or can be purchased at the door on the night.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.