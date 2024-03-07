Neilsen wants to show his top grade credentials at knockout

COOPER Neilsen was presented with an opportunity to impress in the top grade last season and that experience has driven the St Pat's halfback to try and take the next step.
The loss of Willie Wright to suspension during last year's Peter McDonald Premiership season became Neilsen's gain, as he stepped up from reserve grade to fill the void.
Now he's got a new level of responsibility as the starting half for a new season of rugby league with the Saints.
That begins with this Saturday's games at Carrington Park.
Neilsen and Pat's will have matches against Orange CYMS and Orange Hawks, and will hope one more match will follow in the afternoon's grand final.
Thanks to an encouraging build up to the new season Neilsen said it'll be great to see Group 10 lineups in action.
"I'm sure the majority of the teams who come up on Saturday will be bringing the majority of their squads, so it'll be a chance to see what combinations work," he said.
"Our pre-season's been good. We've had a few new recruits over from Forbes. Bully's [coach Chris Osborne] been pretty stern and strict, and we've had some positive influences around the club from guys like Kurt Hancock and Brent Dennis.
"Being able to pick their brains as well has been really good."
St Pat's have gone through a pair of first round finals exists in the Peter McDonald Premiership and are looking to take the next step under new coach Chris Osborne.
In last year's reserve grade competition Neilsen was a force for a strong Saints squad, who had their promising season cut short before the preliminary finals.
He'll be confident of bringing that same level to a full year in the top grade.
Neilsen said the club's new acquisitions are sure to play a pivotal role over this weekend and the PMP season to come.
"We can put last year behind us but learn from it at lot as well. We obviously want to get further than that first round of finals," he said.
"Mitch Andrews from Forbes has gone all the way before. He's come up in big situations and he's got plenty of experience from his time up at Newcastle and he's been sharing that with all of us.
"Hopefully that helps us take those steps we need to get to the big dance."
Neilsen, 22, has had his share of high pressure moments with the Saints since coming over from CSU in 2019, and is a former Western Under 21s premiership winner with the blue and white.
The half said he's been fortunate to have plenty of experienced to learn from in his time at the club.
"I've always wanted to put my hand up to play grade, and I've loved learning off the likes of Tim Holman and other halfbacks, like Luke Branighan when he was here too," he said.
"Bully's an ex-halfback and five eighth as well. Coming up through the 21s system was great, and I'm coming into this year feeling really fit and strong. I hope it all sets me up for a good future."
