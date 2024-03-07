Organisers bracing for massive crowd at latest edition of Bathurst Autofest

ORGANISERS of Bathurst Autofest are gearing up for the biggest edition in the events 13-year history.
Launched back in 2012, this year's running of the popular motor sport event is expected to attract over 30,000 fans across three days, with 780 already entered.
Bathurst Autofest operations manager Les Adams said the event has grown in popularity since day one.
"We'll have the largest amount of entrants at this event. There's over 780 entered already and we've capped it at 800," he said.
"Ticket sales are right up but it's hard to guesstimate. I would I think we'd bet around 30,000 over the three days."
Mr Adams believes the event has grown because of the allure of being at Mount Panorama.
"It's what we do here and the venue works so well," he said.
"People get the opportunity they usually wouldn't, to experience Mount Panorama like never before."
Bathurst is the fifth and final destination in the 2023-24 Autofest Performance Car Festivals, with the series originally established in Shepparton, Victoria, by a group of motoring enthusiast's back in 1990.
It has now branched out to include meetings at Innisfail (Queensland), Murray Bridge (South Australia) and Mansfield (Victoria).
Activities include Autokana, Go To Whoa, Grab A Flag, Show N Shine Judging and the ever popular Burnout Competition.
A new event this year is the top 32 shootout, which is the extension of the super sprints.
Organisers will get the fastest 32 cars from the Friday and Saturday sessions and they run for $6000 prize money on Saturday night.
"That's just brought a lot of people, because that kind of prize money is not normal," he said.
There'll also be an event at Harris Park on Thursday evening, where people can come down and show off their car.
A gold coin donation is required at entry, with all funds going to the local Bathurst Fire Brigade.
Events start from 5pm on Friday and run through to 10pm in the evening.
It starts at 9am on both days of the weekend, and wrapping up at 10pm and 5pm on Saturday and Sunday respectively.
Tickets are available at the gates.
