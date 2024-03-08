I'm picturing energy projects that leave a positive legacy in this region | Eco News

RECENTLY, going through old family photos, we found an image of the Wallerawang power station being constructed in the 1950s.
Of course, the power station has now been dismantled and the site is proposed for a large chemical battery, but seeing the photo reminded me of the transitory nature of the energy sector.
Wallerawang meant that Bathurst and other regional centres could shut down their own power stations.
Ironically, there is now a good case for cities to generate their own energy again, just from renewable sources, not coal or gas.
A common argument from the people who stand up to fight against renewable energy projects is that they're not against renewables, "just not here".
In many ways this is a fair point because there are places which should never be developed for industrial energy generation - the hydroelectric scheme on the Franklin Dam was ultimately defeated for that reason.
However, what many people don't understand is the urgency with which we need to commission new powerplants and the limited physical opportunities to do so.
So when we say "build it somewhere else", there is really nowhere else that doesn't have the same constraints that we argue exist here.
We're all in the same boat.
The Australian Energy Market Operator has a schedule for the closure of existing coal-fired powerplants, saying that 90 per cent of the current capacity will retire by 2034/35 and all by 2038.
This is mainly because the power stations are near or past their use-by date and so are increasingly uneconomical and unreliable to run.
Unfortunately, governments have done a pretty poor job at explaining the need for a renewable transition, not just to reduce carbon emissions but to reduce energy costs.
In fact, we're a decade behind where we should be and that is having the effect of pushing up energy prices at certain times of the day.
Some energy developers have also done a poor job of engaging the local community and structuring deals which result in immediate and long-term local benefits.
However, we're out of rope on both environmental and technical grounds and the race is on.
Rather than fighting, maybe we should be embracing the change and working with developers to see how these projects could leave a positive legacy in the community.
I hope my kids can look back on old photos of renewable energy infrastructure going in around Bathurst and reflect on what a good thing it has been for the region.
