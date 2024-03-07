Deeply personal: Hanger speaks publicly about the loss of Stephen Jackson

THE untimely death of running identity Stephen Jackson brought the Bathurst Regional Council chamber to a standstill at its latest meeting.
A minute of silence was observed at the March 6, 2024 meeting following a brief address from mayor Jess Jennings about Mr Jackson's "utterly tragic and shocking death".
Mr Jackson died in hospital in Canberra on February 26, a day after he was involved in a single-vehicle car crash.
"Having been able to meet Stephen only in recent months, I was very impressed with the reputation with which he was held by other people in the committees that we were on for a brief time working towards the Cirencester cycling event, and it is nothing short of utterly shocking," Cr Jennings said.
An emotional Graeme Hanger also paid tribute to Mr Jackson and the legacy he left behind.
For the long-time councillor, the death was deeply personal and heartbreaking, as Mr Jackson was the fiance of his daughter, Jennifer Arnold.
She was travelling in the car when it crashed on February 25 and suffered non life-threatening physical injuries.
She has since returned home to continue her recovery, however, the emotional pain will be with her forever.
"Physically, she's not too bad. Cracked sternum, a couple of broken ribs, and a broken heart," Cr Hanger said.
He went on to reflect on Mr Jackson and his love for running, saying he had participated in more than 70 marathons and 300 parkruns.
"He was about to do, this weekend, the Six Foot Track [Marathon]," Cr Hanger said.
"The Six Foot Track goes from the Marked Tree at Katoomba down to Jenolan Caves, and he's done 18 of those.
"This was to be his 19th run."
Mr Jackson, along with Ms Arnold, helped to bring parkrun to Bathurst and together they established the Mount Panorama Punish.
He was also heavily involved in the 2023 World Athletics Cross Country Championships, which Bathurst hosted.
Mr Jackson had even contributed to the 2000 Olympics, as Cr Hanger detailed.
"One of his probably most important events that he ran, he was the event manager for the Sydney marathon at the Olympic Games," he said.
"He measured the track. He was world-level as an athletics official and an Australian level, and he actually measured, some will remember, the blue line in Sydney 24 years ago, 23 years ago ... Stephen was the measurer of that and involved in that."
Cr Hanger said Mr Jackson's family, including his 90-year-old mother, were devastated by his death and are continuing to grieve his loss.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.