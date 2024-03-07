'Stripping, satin, sexy devils': KeyStone hosts The Witches of Eastwick

"STRIPPING of people", "scantily clad women" and even a "lot of red satin", is what can be expected from the local musical production of The Witches of Eastwick.
Throw in some pyrotechnics and "sexy devils", and it's sure to be one hell of a show.
With six performances in total, all from the historic KeyStone 1889 building on Keppel Street, Bathurst, the curtains will be drawn back for the first night of The Witches of Eastwick on Friday, March 8.
The production, which has been rehearsing since late 2023, features a local cast and crew, who have proven their commitment to the cause by participating in such a risque production.
And according to producer and director Sam English, it definitely isn't a performance that you should bring your kids along to.
"It's really not what I would call a family-friendly show. There are quite a few sexual references and some stripping of people, and scantily clad women too, with lots of red satin," he said.
The Witches of Eastwick follows the story of three lonely women in the 1950s, who live in the small town of Eastwick - a town where everybody knows everything about everybody.
The one thing that the women don't know, however, is that they're much more powerful than they realise.
And, in a classic case of 'be careful what you wish for', they unwittingly conjure a man into their lives.
But, he isn't quite what they expected.
With a mix of local talent both on and off the screen, The Witches of Eastwick has something for everyone, including strong musical numbers, impressive acting ability, and even pyrotechnics.
"It's an interesting show, this one. It has more technical challenges than anything I've done before," Mr English said.
"We're using versions of pyrotechnics which we've never done and that's quite interesting.
"We've got exploding churches, and witches flying, which has been interesting, and we've used green screens for various scenes."
As well as the impressive tech side of the production, The Witches of Eastwick also has some large, and very unique set pieces.
One of these pieces is a large, red, heart shaped bed, that manages to comfortably fit four people.
Fitting with the adult themes of the evening, show spectators will also have the opportunity to be shown to their seat by some very seductive chaperones.
"We will have some sexy devils out the front, and some scantily clad men and women around," Mr English said.
And there will even be 'Witches' themed cocktails on the menu for everyone to enjoy.
Tickets for the show are available online via the KeyStone 1889 website, with options available for both general admission and VIP seating.
And, according to Mr English, the VIP seating is definitely worth the price, with snacks and nibbles included, VIPs are also guaranteed to score more visits from the "sexy devils" on the night.
The Witches of Eastwick will be running over two weeks, with shows on March 8, 9 and 10, and March 14, 15 and 16.
