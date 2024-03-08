'It's so important for us': Bathurst girls inspired by professional advice

DARCY Habgood is a really good golfer.
Fortunately for Australian golf - and as a great example to all sports - she's an even better person.
Habgood, 24, gave two wide-eyed Bathurst girls a life-changing experience on Wednesday.
Maiv Dorman, 14, and Lola Lamb, 12, were asked to play in Habgood's group in the pro-am before this week's Women's New South Wales Open regional qualifier at their home course.
And if there's a clear night sky tonight in Bathurst, it still won't contain as many stars as could be found in the juniors' eyes after their round.
At practically any other time ever in rural Australia, these two golf-loving girls would have been forced to travel hundreds of kilometres to play in a pro-am with golfers of such quality and standing.
And once they'd arrived in their nearest 'big smoke', that event would most likely have been alongside men.
But in Bathurst today, Dorman and Lamb became the poster girls for arguably the most important notion in female sport: If you can see it, you can be it.
Habgood split her time growing up between Toowoomba and Nambucca Heads, like her newfound friends, a hike from the trappings of any capital city.
So one might say it was fate that Maiv and Lola would have the day of their sporting lives sharing a course with someone of their own background who has overcome the odds confronted by thousands of Australian girls for generations.
"It's really important having the girls here today," Dorman said.
"Just being at this course and having people like Darcy come to play is really, really good. It's so important for us.
"They should do this more often."
Lamb also admitted her eyes were now "wide open".
"It was overwhelming. My dad got a call from Matt (Barrett, Bathurst Golf Club head professional) the other day asking if I wanted to play with a pro and Maiv, and I was just shocked to get that opportunity to be able to play.
"It was so cool ... everything I thought it would be."
On course, Lamb said she learnt by listening to Habgood that keeping her head still would help her take her next step as she hones the game she began at age eight.
"I was shanking it or chunking it, but then I kept my head still after watching a couple of Darcy's swings ... and it's really good," she said.
Dorman - already off a handicap of seven having started at age six - took away an even more specific lesson.
"I was really excited to play, but I get frustrated if I hit a bad shot. I asked Darcy, `How do you not be angry at yourself?' and she said she takes 30 steps to be able to angry and then she has to forget about it," she said.
"So hearing that Darcy still has bad shots and has to get over it has helped me already."
For the record, their group - including Julie Murnane - scored a very creditable 93 points in the day's event, not quite enough to sneak on to the podium.
But for the Bathurst girls, victory was well and truly theirs well before the presentation.
Habgood, a recent graduate of Washington State University, has since advanced to have status on the Epson Tour in the United States, a secondary arm of the LPGA Tour.
The stories, fun and golf she shared with the girls today already has the youngsters thinking big.
"I really want to do that, too," Dorman said.
"Getting better at golf and being overseas would be a great opportunity. I want to do what Darcy is doing. No specific aspirations, but I want to go to college in America, Washington State, yeah, that one."
Lamb summed up the moment almost perfectly.
"Today's very important because if it wasn't in Bathurst, I wouldn't be able to go," she said.
"And we can see Darcy comes from a small town, too. She can do it from there, so hopefully we can one day."
