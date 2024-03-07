NSW Women's Open Qualifier Pro-Am brings top talent to course

The Pro-Am for the 2024 NSW Women's Open Qualifier was held on Wednesday with the quartet of Cristine Peachman, Kim Flynn, Carole Burton and WPGA Member Laura Hoskin winning the day after firing 104 points in the Texas Scramble format.
Steve Dury, Ron Bender, John Rogers and Amy Walsh (WPGA) gained second with 100 points while Kevin Callaughan, Gary Pomeroy, Peerada Piddon (WPGA) and Casey Wild (WPGA) rounded out third on 98 points. A great day was had by all.
The March Monthly Medal sits proudly on Tim Hulme's mantle after a fine 66 nett secured him the B grade title along with the prestigious 'Cock of the Course' honour.
David Williams (68) and Mick Godfrey (69) rounded out the minor placings.
Eighty four off the beater was enough for Jason Cookes to win the scratch.
Apprentice Pro James Hundy is trending in the right direction as attested by 69 nett to win A grade on a countback over Jason Writer.
Young gun Rory Elphick had a tidy 70 nett for third place.
One under par picked up the scratch for Jayden Every.
Sixty seven nett was all that Alex Knight needed to hoist the C grade flag over Rob Hennessey and Ian Fitzgerald after both players had 69 nett.
Robert Irwin signed for the scratch on 90.
Jo Jackson was brilliant in posting 69 nett for a comfortable win over Noelene Mashman (72) and Maiv Dorman (74).
