NSW Women's Open Qualifier Pro-Am brings top talent to course

By Bathurst Golf Club
March 8 2024 - 6:00am
The Pro-Am for the 2024 NSW Women's Open Qualifier was held on Wednesday with the quartet of Cristine Peachman, Kim Flynn, Carole Burton and WPGA Member Laura Hoskin winning the day after firing 104 points in the Texas Scramble format.

