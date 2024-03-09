We'll miss Kerry's very friendly presenting style | Tuned In

IT'S been a week of celebrating women in our local community as we have marked International Women's Day and NSW Women's Week.
One of the women we're celebrating at 2MCE Community Radio is volunteer Kerry Patten, who is leaving the station after four years of broadcasting as she moves to Tasmania to spend more time with her family.
Kerry came to volunteer at 2MCE following a Bathurst Regional Council volunteer day at Bathurst Memorial Entertainment Centre in 2020.
She said she was looking for something a bit different and was particularly interested in the Talking Newspaper program, as she loved reading out stories during her career as a primary school teacher.
From there, Kerry met Sharon Williams, becoming firm friends who read the Talking Newspaper together, then moved on to present Community Drive, The Mammas With The Pops, and Breakfast.
Kerry has a very warm and friendly presenting style and has been a much valued volunteer at 2MCE.
She said she found a supportive culture at the station.
"Everybody is so kind and generous and it's been a terrific place to be. You get to be with young people on the university campus and I've gained so much more than what I gave," she said.
Kerry says one of the things she rediscovered by getting involved in community radio was her love of music.
"When you're working, you've got children and your life is busy, you can easily miss a lot of new music.
"Having to research music as part of preparing a program at 2MCE meant I discovered a lot of new favourites."
Why should anyone give community radio a go?
"If you're new to the community, it's a brilliant way to meet a diverse range of people, you can learn new technology, find bits of creativity within yourself and you're always supported," she said.
"Everybody has a place at the station."
