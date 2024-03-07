'Had to really think through that': Engineering students' challenge goes to the next level

THE ante was comprehensively upped at this year's edition of a CSU engineering tradition.
One of the earliest tasks for each intake of first-year engineering students is to work together to create a series of complicated, creative steps to perform a simple task.
It's known as a Rube Goldberg Machine and, in previous years, the aim has been to cut a cake, light a candle, turn a page or vaccinate a piece of fruit.
This year the theme was "sustainability and perpetual motion" and so, unlike in previous years, the aim was for the machine to loop around and start the whole process again back at the beginning.
Student Jasmine Mork, from Emu Plains, said she and the two other members of her group went through plenty of ideas before they came up with their final design.
They didn't realise until quite late that the aim was for the machine to start again at its beginning, which caused some last-minute changes to their plans.
"We had to really think through that," student Naomi Tatchell from Orange said.
Ms Mork said she was attracted to the engineering course at Bathurst because of its hands-on nature.
"Less head in the textbook, more on the tools," she said.
The members of group two in the Rube Goldberg Machine sequence used marbles, pulleys, inclined planes and Hot Wheels vehicles in their section.
"In the first week, we were sort of figuring out what each of the steps were. We went through a bunch of different design iterations," student Liam Leahy from Orange said.
"Then we went and did our own calculations to make sure we could make things that worked."
He said it all came together in the final couple of days.
His fellow group member Jhie Deaton, from Leeton, said the engineering course at Bathurst appealed to him partly because it didn't have exams.
"I really struggled with exams in high school, whereas the assessments I definitely excelled in," he said.
The machine ended (and then began again) with a section designed by a team that included Tom Rogers from Rutherglen, Victoria.
"The main problem that we had was that we needed to bridge the big gap from the previous group before us over to here, which we did with the long string that you can see running overhead," he said.
"The string pulls a trapdoor, which causes a marble to roll down, activating a lever which knocks another marble down a xylophone.
"Since it's up on the top, the xylophone makes noise since it's hard to actually see what's going on.
"The marble rolls down the xylophone, continues down the ramp before landing in the basket of a see-saw, raising that other end, which pulls a string through a pulley system, raising a gate, allowing a ping-pong ball to roll down a ramp to hit the dominoes at the start."
He said one of the main challenges was "coming up with different mechanisms to fill in the spaces that we could reliably reset and which worked in the limited spots where we had to put them".
"We had to have something up on the top that was activated by the string.
"We had to have something that could knock over the dominoes.
"There were a lot of limits on what we could and couldn't do in order to fit in with the other teams and how everything had been positioned."
CSU says the 2024 intake of student engineers is the ninth cohort to start the program and includes 17 undergraduates (14 males and three females) and four direct entry postgraduate students.
