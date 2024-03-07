Robinson becomes Bathurst's latest national champion at elite level

KALINDA Robinson: Elite women's cycling national champion. It has a nice ring to it.
The Bathurst rider picked up her first ever national jersey at the top level of the AusCycling Track Nationals, forming part of NSW's team sprint squad during this week's championships in Brisbane.
Robinson linked up with the St George Cycling Club pairing of Selina Ho and Tomasin Clark to win the team sprint final by 0.4 seconds over the home Queensland squad.
"We rode together last year as well, and we had [Bathurst's] Eliza Bennett in that team. We were second in that one," she said.
"The Queensland team were down a few members so we knew that we'd be a good chance, and we were able to put the ride together.
"It was a nice time as well. We improved by about half a second from our qualifying time. We went from 49.9 to 49.4, and the three of us had some individual goals for our own laps which we all hit."
The gold medal right at the end of the week's action was a perfect way to round out what Robinson had deemed an otherwise disappointing campaign.
However, the title-winning ride and an upcoming move to Brisbane to further her career has Robinson motivated for what's to come in 2024.
"Kaarle McCulloch, who used to actually be a part of that team sprint, is coaching in Queensland, where she's the national sprint team coach. I'll still be a part of Podium Potential [performance pathway] up there," she said.
"This was my first gold medal in elites. I had one in 19s before. It was a great feeling. I didn't have the best week individually so it was nice to be able to have something to show from the week after all the training I'd put in."
The big goal down the road - or more accurately, the boards - will be the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Games for Robinson.
But before that Robinson is hoping to get a shot against the world's best in 2024.
"I'd say 2028 is the goal and I'd say that I have a shot at making the World Championships this year, but we'll see how far I can go - if not then worlds next year," she said.
"We had Oceanias the week before and we won the team sprint there as well, so it's looking pretty good.
"It was great to get messages from my coach back at Bathurst, Marian Renshaw. She's been following my progress and she's given me the same amount of support she gave me back at Bathurst."
Bathurst Cycling Club's Charlotte Lovett was the city's other rider in action at the Queensland event.
In her first appearance in the state team Lovett cames home with a silver medal in the under 19s team pursuit.
Lovett also enjoyed a great finish in the madison where she came home fifth.
