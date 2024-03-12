After more space for the family? These properties could be the perfect homes

SICK of telling the kids to use their 'inside voices', or hitting the cricket ball into the neighbour's yard?
Then these properties could be the perfect family home for anyone looking for some more space.
This 2.89-acre property at 54 George Thomas Close, The Lagoon, has been deemed a 'dream family home' by Bestwick Real Estate's Mitchell Bestwick.
Providing a country-style of living, while still only 15 kilometres from Bathurst, this property is ideal for a family in need of some extra acreage but who don't want to be too far from town.
"I think the property at 54 George Thomas would be great as it's a manageable 3-acre property, but feels like you have hundreds of acres due to the amazing views across the valley," Mr Bestwick said.
"It also can accommodate the largest of families, including a multi-generational family but also has the ability to become an intimate home as the floor plan is flexible to provide separate wings to the house."
This six-bedroom, three-bathroom home features plenty of space in and outside the home.
With a modern interior that provides a country chic vibe, and a fully fenced exterior, this property is ready for you, your kids and the family pets.
The Elders Emms Mooney property perfect for families looking to upsize, is 123 Billywillinga Rd, Billywillinga.
This private five bedroom, three bathroom house is nestled on 34 acres in beautiful Billywillinga bushland only 20 minutes from the centre of Bathurst.
With an immaculate, spacious interior that leads out to a large timbered deck that overlooks a beautiful landscape, family dinners will never be dull.
Plus, the property comes with two sheds, a three-bay carport that could easily fit a trailer or boat, and a dog yard for your furry friends, this property has a lot to offer.
The perfect combination of rural living paired with the convenience of being a short drive to Bathurst, this two-acre Peel property is the perfect escape.
Surrounded by the beautiful views of the Peel Valley, this property at 47 Fitzroy Street has plenty to offer inside and out.
Agent Mark Dwyer has deemed the property as the perfect opportunity for someone looking to secure the ideal rural retreat.
The four-bedroom, two-bathroom home features a large open plan kitchen, living and dining area for the whole family to enjoy.
And with a wrap-around outdoor deck, fully enclosed house yard, fire pit, orchard and vegetable garden, the kids will love spending time outside.
