Night drive to look at Christmas lights sees woman put behind bars

DRIVING around looking at Christmas lights without a licence has seen a 35-year-old woman put behind bars.
Renee Vincent of Cummings Street, West Bathurst appeared by audio-visual link from Wellington jail to Bathurst Local Court on March 5, 2024 to be sentenced for driving while disqualified.
Police were travelling along Seymour Street in Bathurst about 7.50pm on December 10, 2023 when they saw a white Mazda 6 overshoot a turn into Lords Street, court documents state.
The officers followed the vehicle into the Bathurst Railway Station carpark and stopped it.
Vincent, who was behind the wheel, was asked for her licence when she admitted "I don't have one".
Checks by police showed her licence had been disqualified from 12 months until December 6, 2024.
While speaking with police, Vincent said she was driving her passenger around to look at Christmas lights.
Aboriginal Legal Service solicitor Isabella Strapp told the court her client was trying to calm her passenger down after collecting them from a distressing situation.
"She knew she shouldn't have been driving ... She accepts she wasn't thinking right," Ms Strapp said.
Magistrate Alex Mijovich noted Vincent had eight prior matters on her driving record before finding the section five threshold had been crossed, meaning jail was an appropriate sentence.
Vincent was sentenced to two months behind bars, and will be eligible for release on March 23, 2024.
"You keep driving without a licence and you're going to reach a 12-month prison sentence. Keep that in mind," Mr Mijovich said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.