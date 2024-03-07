Western Advocate
Western Advocate's complete view of property
Home/Multimedia/Footy Mulitmedia

Amateur Scaysbrook shares lead after day one in Bathurst qualifier

By Mark Hayes
Updated March 7 2024 - 4:07pm, first published 4:06pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Experience comes in many forms, as joint leader Ella Scaysbrook will attest after a day of low scoring at the Bathurst leg of the Women's New South Wales Open qualifying series.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.