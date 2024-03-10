Return inmate says 'enough is enough' after he was caught hiding from cops

A MAN with a knack for putting himself behind bars has told a court he has finally reached the point in his life where "enough is enough".
Robert Betkowski, 29, of Stewart Street, Bathurst appeared by audio-visual link from a South Coast prison on March 5, 2024 to plead guilty in Bathurst Local Court to contravening an Apprehended Violence Order (AVO).
After being released from prison in early October of 2023, Betkowski contacted the victim about finding a place to live, court documents state.
The pair began texting and calling regularly, which put Betkowski in breach of an AVO that had the victim listed as a protected person.
On December 16, the victim went to Orange Police Station to report an incident with Betkowski.
That afternoon, police went to where Betkowski was living in Bathurst.
After being let inside of the home by another person, police went to his bedroom when they heard the nearby bathroom door lock.
Betkowski was found hiding in the bathroom before he was arrested and taken to Bathurst Police Station.
Betkowski's solicitor Mr Johnson asked the court to consider sentencing his client to 'time served', before mentioning he was on two intensive correction orders at the time of the offence.
"That's why he most probably finds himself in custody today," Mr Johnson said.
Despite having a "long" history of similar matters, Mr Johnson said he had hoped Betkowski had learnt his lesson this time round.
"He has reached a point in his life where enough is enough," Mr Johnson said.
Magistrate Alex Mijovich asked Betkowski if he didn't enjoy being in jail, "why do you keep offending if the only prospect is prison?"
"You might as well walk back with a white flag saying you'll be back soon," Mr Mijovich said.
"I'm not sure what's needed to get through to you."
After noting Betkowski's "extraordinary" criminal career over the past three and a half years, Mr Mijovich sentenced Betkowski to time served.
He will be eligible for release from prison on March 15, 2024.
