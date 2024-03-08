'Problem is still there': Raglan resident frustrated, but council defends footpath design

A RAGLAN resident has slammed the design of a new footpath at the village's oval, which she says will be a muddy slip hazard where it dips into a channel.
Bathurst Regional Council, though, says the path has "been engineered to the appropriate standard to address drainage" and the design "has included the contouring of the surrounding ground levels of the site to remove low spots".
Ralph Cameron Oval is currently undergoing its second stage of works in which it will get a new picnic shelter and tables, upgraded play equipment and a wheelchair-accessible footpath.
Raglan resident Vanessa Russell was full of praise for the new playground and the size of the new path, but was critical of its location, particularly where it dips into a naturally occurring drainage channel.
She believes that not only will this cause a slip hazard, but water will pool on the footpath, which will allow grass to consistently grow over the top of it.
"Any time we get a downpour, the water is going to pool there [on the path], which means grass is going to grow there and mud will be everywhere," she said.
"We're talking about people traipsing in and out from the playground.
"If I were going to fix this, what I would simply do - what I've asked to be done - is just simply raise this bit of the path, so that no water has to flow across the path."
Ms Russell said she had asked Bathurst Regional Council to run a pipe under the path, which would allow the water to flow in a newly built drain on the other side of the path.
She said she was informed by council that it wasn't possible.
"I've raised this issue in the past about this being a big bog," she said.
"So what happens normally is that this area becomes a big swamp and the water just sits, which is why they've spent all this money in correcting it with the drain.
"A lot of people have been involved in getting this done, but we still have the same problem that we've been banging on about. The problem is still there."
The cement is soon to be poured, with the framing all in place.
Bathurst Regional Council recreation manager Mark Kimbel said the path is required to provide access to the playground from the car park, where there had been no previous hardstand access.
"The path works currently being installed has been engineered to the appropriate standard to address drainage where the path transverses through an existing drainage channel," he said.
"The design has included the contouring of the surrounding ground levels of the site to remove low spots that previously existed, and the installation of additional stormwater pipes and stormwater pits."
Mr Kimbel said the works have been designed "to ensure that concrete path access is provided to the new playground, that the limited funding for this project is prioritised towards the provision of as much playground infrastructure as possible for the residents of Raglan, and that the new works do not negatively impact upon the ongoing protection of the community hall from flooding".
