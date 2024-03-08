Western Advocate
Western Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

'Problem is still there': Raglan resident frustrated, but council defends footpath design

Bradley Jurd
By Bradley Jurd
March 9 2024 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A RAGLAN resident has slammed the design of a new footpath at the village's oval, which she says will be a muddy slip hazard where it dips into a channel.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bradley Jurd

Bradley Jurd

Journalist at Western Advocate, Bathurst

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.