Critical incident launched after man injures himself in police cell

A CRITICAL incident has been launched after a Central West man injured himself in a police cell.
About 10.40pm, Thursday, March 7, a 43-year-old man was arrested at a home in Cowra, for domestic violence related offences and taken to Cowra Police Station.
While in custody at the station, officers attempted to intervene when the man was seen attempting to injure himself in the police cell.
While being transported from Cowra to Bathurst, at about 1.40am on Friday, March 8, the man's health deteriorated in the caged police vehicle and officers took him to Bathurst Hospital, where he is in a serious but stable condition.
A critical incident investigation team from Central West Police District will now investigate all circumstances surrounding the incident.
That investigation will be subject to an independent review.
That investigation will be overseen by the Professional Standards Command.
